Romanian president blasts gov't for mismanaging swine fever - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Romanian president blasts gov't for mismanaging swine fever

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romania's president has blasted the government over the spread of African swine fever saying the outbreak was costing millions of euros and threatening thousands of jobs.

African swine fever doesn't affect humans, but it can be deadly for domestic and wild boars, and cause massive losses for farmers.

President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that "for weeks, authorities have demonstrated their incompetence in stopping this disaster.... without us seeing appropriate, firm and efficient methods of control."

About 700 separate outbreaks of swine fever have been reported, with Romania's southeast worst affected.

Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government, said that "the government is incapable of managing African swine fever which has very serious consequences for the Romanian economy."

Romania's interior ministry was due to respond later Wednesday to the criticism.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-08-29 12:04:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-08-29 13:52:42 GMT
    (Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...(Nic Antaya/The Herald via AP). Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and th...
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>
    Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own".More >>

  • Sentencing resumes for ex-Texas officer convicted of murder

    Sentencing resumes for ex-Texas officer convicted of murder

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:33:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-08-29 13:51:49 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>

    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

    More >>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-08-29 13:51:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>

    A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly