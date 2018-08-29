From the First Alert Weather Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is another late August morning with basically all early rainfall showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler along our coastal communities. Of course, that will change by early afternoon and just like Tuesday, some neighborhoods will receive brief heavy rainfall. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday morning, with a 60 percent coverage of showers/storms after lunch and a high in the lower 90s.
Overnight, it will be generally quiet and dry, with a low in the mid-70s. Thursday, we will do it all over again, with 60 percent coverage of primarily afternoon showers/storms and a high of 90.
Our forecast doesn't change much for Friday, with rain chances posted at 60 percent and the outlook for the Labor Day holiday weekend reads much the same. There is a 60 percent coverage for both Saturday and Sunday, with a "slight" decrease to 50 percent for the chance of rain on Labor Day Monday.
