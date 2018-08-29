Asian stock markets rise after Wall Street gain - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian stock markets rise after Wall Street gain

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technology and retailing shares. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technology and retailing shares.
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor uses a computer terminal as she monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technol... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor uses a computer terminal as she monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technol...
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). An electronic display board shows the current prices of Chinese stocks at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technolog... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). An electronic display board shows the current prices of Chinese stocks at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technolog...
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor rests at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technology and retailing shares. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor rests at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technology and retailing shares.

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock markets edged higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strength in technology and retailing shares.

KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 22,914.69 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.2 percent to 28,415.23. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 2,768.23 while Seoul's Kospi gained 0.2 percent to 2,308.43. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4 percent to 6,330.20 and India's Sensex added 14 points to 38,906.93. Benchmarks in Taiwan and New Zealand gained while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at a new record. Shoe retailer DSW surged 20.2 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected results. Apple added 0.8 percent and chipmaker Qualcomm gained 3.6 percent. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent to 2,897.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 percent to 26,064.02. The Nasdaq composite gained 12.14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,030.04. Energy companies dipped along with oil prices.

NAFTA: Canada's foreign minister said she had a "constructive conversation" with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer about how to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington for talks after the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal with Mexico to replace NAFTA. While some experts think stocks could rally if the U.S. and its partners make progress on new trade deals, others say it is unclear how much tensions have harmed stocks.

ANALYST'S QUOTE: "The initial euphoria from the U.S.-Mexico agreement died down" and "mixed views" from Canadian officials gave investors little guidance, Jingyi Pan of IG said in a report. Investors appear to be looking at the Mexico talks "to project how the U.S. administration would likely remain adamant as well in dealing with China that could invite further tensions ahead," said Pan. "One to watch, nevertheless, as more tariffs loom."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 4 cents to $68.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 34 cents on Tuesday to close at $68.53. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 2 cents to $76.31 in London. It shed 21 cents the previous session to $76.29.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 111.29 yen from Tuesday's 111.19. The euro advanced to $1.1692 from $1.1696.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Sentencing underway for ex-Texas cop convicted of murder

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:33:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:09:32 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...
    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.More >>
    Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.More >>

  • Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:09:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...
    Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.More >>
    Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.More >>

  • Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:20:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-08-29 06:09:07 GMT
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly