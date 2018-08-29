DOTD hosts public meeting to answer questions, provide details on I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With so many changes in the works as part of the I-10 widening project, 90-year-old Sevear Young does not want to get left behind.
"I'm too old to be talking about pulling up stakes and going to look for something else," said Young.
As the state prepares to move forward with the major overhaul of the stretch of interstate between LA 415 in Port Allen and the I-10/I-12 junction, he has questions. Young, who lives just off the roadway on Kentucky Street, says he's concerned about whether he will have to relocate.
"I just don't want to move," he said. "I just want to see what's happening and what's going on."
It's a big issue for many who live near the project.
"We senior citizens have a right to be comfortable," said Beverly Carter.
DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says he hosted the meeting to answer those questions and provide more insight on how the project will take shape. Apart from widening the highway, there will also be a number of roundabouts and other improvements weaved in, like on Washington Street and Dalrymple. Wilson says it's all about building smarter.
"Adding this lane will provide a safer, more free-flowing footprint for thousands of vehicles a day," said Wilson.
It promises to not only shave time off your daily drive, but the secretary believes it will look good as well. The plan also calls for walking trails, green spaces, and other cosmetic changes. Wilson says there's a lot to like and something for everyone, but that there's still room for input.
"What we're doing today and for the next two nights is asking the public tell us what you want, tell us what you want to see, and allow us to come back to you later this year and say, 'Here is the decision,'" said Wilson.
While some will be impacted by the changes, Wilson says they're working hard to limit those disruptions. "We're dealing with each and every property owner, whether they're businesses or residents, to minimize the impacts to them and make them whole according to state law," he added.
As some folks still try to piece together exactly what the project will mean for them, many can agree that overall, they're satisfied with the much-needed progress.
"I'm seeing a whole lot of improvements and I'm just glad to see it," said Carter.
The remaining public meetings will be held at the Addis Community Center on Wednesday, August 29 and at the Baton Rouge Marriott on Thursday, August 30.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.