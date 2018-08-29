Family, friends hold balloon release for woman killed in domestic violence murder-suicide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday was an emotional night for the family and friends of Gabby Bessix. She was killed in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 20 by her ex-boyfriend, who also killed himself.
The balloons released carried messages of love up to Bessix. The 27-year-old was a nurse and a mother of a 9-year-old girl.
That little girl attends Pirouette Dance Studio on Airline Highway. That's where Tuesday night's event took place. Through lots of tears, friends shared memories and reflected on the tragic circumstances that led to Bessix's death. A judge granted Bessix a restraining order five days before she was killed. Organizers of the event want everyone to remember her story.
"This is not one that you can just put down. It touched everybody, from the girls and us parents, and being that we're mothers, and we're always here with our daughters, and we just want to make sure that it's brought forefront," said Danielle Byrd, a friend of Bessix.
Gabby's friends and family say they had no idea her situation with her ex had gotten so bad. They say they're sharing her story now in the hopes that even one life might be saved.
There are several 24-hour crisis hotlines in Louisiana. In the Baton Rouge area, call 225-389-3001. Statewide, call 888-411-1333. Calling these numbers can get domestic violence victims and their children into an emergency shelter.
