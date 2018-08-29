Student to be disciplined for bringing BB gun to elementary school

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) confirms a student brought a BB gun to an elementary school in Baton Rouge Tuesday.
School officials say the student brought the gun to Wedgewood Elementary School, which is on Aspenwood Drive in Baton Rouge. Another student reported the situation to administrators and security at the school was notified.
The school system says parents were notified via a phone call, encouraging them to speak to their children about the serious nature of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. EBRPSS officials say the student will be disciplined accordingly.
The school reminds everyone "if you see something, say something."
Back in February, a similar incident occurred at Wedgewood. An unloaded gun was found in the backpack of a 6-year-old student, and parents were not happy about the way the school handled it. Some parents said they were not notified about the incident (which happened on a Friday) until the following Monday.
