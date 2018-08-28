Ex-CEO sues Barnes & Noble over his firing

By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The former CEO of Barnes & Noble is suing the bookseller for breach of contract and defamation following his termination earlier this year.
Demos Parneros filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.
Barnes & Noble announced Parneros' termination in July. The company said then it was for violating company policies, but didn't provide specifics other than saying they weren't financial ones. Parneros was denied severance.
In his suit, Parneros says he's owed severance since he was fired without cause. He also accuses the company of defaming him by saying he had engaged in misconduct, which he denies.
Barnes & Noble calls the lawsuit an attempt to extort money and says Parneros was terminated for sexual harassment and bullying.
In the suit, Parneros refutes any harassment or bullying.
