Deputies surprise Baton Rouge student with bike

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge boy got a thoughtful surprise from deputies Tuesday.
Deputies Fred Kimble and Jennifer Gonzalez gave Naquin "Quinn" Pierson a bicycle, a helmet, and a bike lock.
Quinn is attending Innovation Idea Public school and told Deputy Gonzalez he has to walk back and forth to school because the bus stop is farther than the walk.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Gonzalez and Kimble sprang into action and provided Quinn with the bike.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.