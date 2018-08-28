Gonzales man sentenced to life for 2012 murder of teen

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A Gonzales man has been found guilty of murder following the 2012 shooting of a teenager.
Back on March 19, 2016, a jury in Ascension Parish found Nathan Curry, 23, guilty of second degree murder for the shooting death of Davonne Solomon, 18.
The shooting happened on March 10, 2012 when officers with the Gonzales Police Department responded to Amber Street near Darla Avenue and Worth Street in reference to a shooting that happened during a large fight after a part at the Geismar Community Center. When officers arrived, they learned two people has sustained gunshot wounds during the fight. Solomon was identified as one of the people shot and later died at a local hospital.
The other person shot, a 17-year-old girl, was hit in the arm and treated at a local hospital. Detectives were able to identify Curry as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He later turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.
After Curry being found guilty, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. On August 12, 2018, Curry appeared before Judge Alvin Turner and was given a life sentence with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
