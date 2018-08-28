Mayor's office issues detailed update on remediation work on River Center Library

By Rachael Thomas | August 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 10:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new update has been issued by the mayor's office in regards to remediation work being done on the River Center Library in downtown Baton Rouge.

The update, issued Tuesday, August 28, goes into specific detail about the work that will be performed. The update reads:

The structural remediation work to occur on the River Center Branch Library will be a combination of repairing existing connections with additional steel plates and additional welding at several locations along gridlines 1, 2, 4, and 5. The remediation work will first consist of "pre-lift" connection remediation work at grid lines 2 and 4. Once the new beam seats and temporary connection work is concluded, the hydraulic shoring jacks already in place will be used to lift the structure to an elevation prior to the connection separation. Once lifted in place, the remaining remedial work can be performed and inspected. Additional knee bracing, and further roof deck and roof joist inspections will be performed. Supplemental roof framing may be required. Once all structural remediation work is completed and inspected, the hydraulic shoring jacks can be removed.  After all structural work is completed, all additional subsequent work can commence. This work may include fireproofing, ductwork repair, sheet rock, plaster, metal panel, and various repair to other finishes.

Back in mid-April, construction on the library came to a halt after crews noticed a large crack in one of the walls.

The general contractor is expected to have an idea of how much these repairs will cost and how long they will take to complete by the end of this week.

The architectural features of the River Center Branch Library project will be as originally designed.

Many streets downtown had to be shutdown as crews worked to shore up the building. It's still unclear how the crack developed in the first place.

