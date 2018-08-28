Mayor's office issues detailed update on remediation work on River Center Library

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new update has been issued by the mayor's office in regards to remediation work being done on the River Center Library in downtown Baton Rouge.
The update, issued Tuesday, August 28, goes into specific detail about the work that will be performed. The update reads:
Back in mid-April, construction on the library came to a halt after crews noticed a large crack in one of the walls.
The general contractor is expected to have an idea of how much these repairs will cost and how long they will take to complete by the end of this week.
The architectural features of the River Center Branch Library project will be as originally designed.
Many streets downtown had to be shutdown as crews worked to shore up the building. It's still unclear how the crack developed in the first place.
