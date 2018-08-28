Mayor's office issues detailed update on remediation work on River Center Library

The structural remediation work to occur on the River Center Branch Library will be a combination of repairing existing connections with additional steel plates and additional welding at several locations along gridlines 1, 2, 4, and 5. The remediation work will first consist of "pre-lift" connection remediation work at grid lines 2 and 4. Once the new beam seats and temporary connection work is concluded, the hydraulic shoring jacks already in place will be used to lift the structure to an elevation prior to the connection separation. Once lifted in place, the remaining remedial work can be performed and inspected. Additional knee bracing, and further roof deck and roof joist inspections will be performed. Supplemental roof framing may be required. Once all structural remediation work is completed and inspected, the hydraulic shoring jacks can be removed. After all structural work is completed, all additional subsequent work can commence. This work may include fireproofing, ductwork repair, sheet rock, plaster, metal panel, and various repair to other finishes.