The Latest: Governor hikes Puerto Rico storm toll to 2,975 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Governor hikes Puerto Rico storm toll to 2,975

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Puerto Rican national flag is mounted on debris of a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the seaside slum La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico. An independent investigation... (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Puerto Rican national flag is mounted on debris of a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in the seaside slum La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico. An independent investigation...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The Latest on the death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello is raising Puerto Rico's official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 in response to a new, government-commissioned study finding deaths from the storm were severely undercounted.

He's also creating a commission to implement recommendations in the new report, and creating a registry of the people expected to be most vulnerable in a future storm, such as the elderly, bedridden or kidney-dialysis patients.

The new estimate of 2,975 dead in the six months after Maria devastated the island in September 2017 was made by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. It was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mississippi lawmakers approve bill to create a state lottery

    Mississippi lawmakers approve bill to create a state lottery

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:10:30 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-08-28 21:41:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). The House vote tally board shows the results of a do-over vote on the lottery bill, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, as it narrowly passed 58-54, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The House initially killed the state Lotter...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). The House vote tally board shows the results of a do-over vote on the lottery bill, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, as it narrowly passed 58-54, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The House initially killed the state Lotter...
    The Mississippi House has reversed itself and passed a lottery bill to create a state lottery _ the same bill it killed a day earlier.More >>
    The Mississippi House has reversed itself and passed a lottery bill to create a state lottery _ the same bill it killed a day earlier.More >>

  • Hold the Mayo! Florida town is changing its name temporarily

    Hold the Mayo! Florida town is changing its name temporarily

    Saturday, August 25 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-08-25 05:26:15 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-28 21:39:09 GMT
    The mayor of Mayo, FL., a tiny town of less than 1,500 residents, announced that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip" as a joke and marketing promotion for the Kraft product. (Source: Kraft Heinz Company via AP)The mayor of Mayo, FL., a tiny town of less than 1,500 residents, announced that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip" as a joke and marketing promotion for the Kraft product. (Source: Kraft Heinz Company via AP)

    The mayor of tiny Mayo, Florida, is announcing Saturday that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip." But it's a joke.

    More >>

    The mayor of tiny Mayo, Florida, is announcing Saturday that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip." But it's a joke.

    More >>

  • Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Hurricane's death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:20:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-28 21:38:15 GMT
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly