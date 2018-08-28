Swiss bank makes $60M deal with US over hidden accounts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Swiss bank makes $60M deal with US over hidden accounts

MIAMI (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Swiss bank has reached an agreement to pay more than $60 million to the U.S. and provide information to investigators about concealed accounts Americans used to avoid taxes.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Tuesday that Basler Kantonalbank will pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, a fine to the U.S. government and forfeit fees the bank earned from undeclared accounts from 2002 to 2012.

The deferred prosecution agreement signed by bank lawyers says that at its peak, the bank had 1,144 accounts for U.S. customers with a total value of more than $813 million.

Prosecutors say Basler Kantonalbank saw an opportunity when Swiss bank UBS AG came under investigation for similar conduct. That bank also made a deal with U.S. officials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Sunday, August 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-26 23:22:13 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-08-28 18:57:34 GMT
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>

  • Toxic pesticides found at most illegal California pot farms

    Toxic pesticides found at most illegal California pot farms

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-08-28 17:50:27 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-08-28 18:55:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Federal and state officials on Tuesday...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Federal and state officials on Tuesday...
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding powerful and potentially lethal pesticides at nine of every 10 illegal marijuana farms in California this year.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding powerful and potentially lethal pesticides at nine of every 10 illegal marijuana farms in California this year.More >>

  • Report: Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to Maria

    Report: Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to Maria

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:20:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-28 18:51:20 GMT
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.More >>
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly