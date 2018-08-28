Exchange student pleads guilty to firearm charge for threat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Exchange student pleads guilty to firearm charge for threat

By CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Taiwanese exchange student accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at his suburban Philadelphia high school pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge Tuesday.

An-Tso Sun was arraigned in federal court, where he entered the guilty plea. A judge scheduled sentencing for December, but Sun's defense attorney asked that the date be moved up.

Sun previously pleaded guilty to state terroristic threat charges and was sentenced to four to 23 months.

School authorities were alerted in March that Sun talked about a May 1 shooting at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Upper Darby, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The teen called the talk a joke, but authorities found more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, as well as weapons, in his home.

His defense attorneys previously said Sun "had no intention or plans" to commit a school shooting and many items found were what he wore to school for a Halloween costume contest.

His lawyer said in court Tuesday that prosecutors went overboard in the case.

A military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in Sun's bedroom in Lansdowne, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said. A search of his school-issued iPad indicated searches on how to buy an AK-47 or an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, police said.

Sun's parents are actor and assistant film director Sun Peng and actress Di Ying.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

