Coca-Cola acquires Moxie, soda beloved in Maine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coca-Cola acquires Moxie, soda beloved in Maine

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Soft drink giant Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday it is acquiring Moxie, a long-lived and beloved New England soda brand that is the official state beverage of Maine.

Moxie has been around since the 19th century and it's famous in New England for its unique flavor, which is the product of a root extract that gives it a distinctive taste that polarizes drinkers. Coca-Cola said Tuesday it's acquiring the brand from Coca-Cola of Northern New England, an independent bottling partner of the larger company that's in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Bottling of the soda will remain in New Hampshire, said Lauren Thompson, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola. She said the company's goal is to "work to protect the heritage and regional culture of the brand."

Coca-Cola sees an opportunity to bring Moxie's brand to a wider audience, but distribution of Moxie will not change, Thompson said.

"Moxie is a great brand with a great heritage. Coca-Cola Northern New England has been a strong steward of the brand over the last decade and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots," she said.

Coca-Cola declined to provide the price of the sale, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Coca-Cola North America has entered into a definitive agreement with Coca-Cola of Northern New England, Thompson said.

The acquisition by Coca-Cola won't result in any noticeable differences for consumers, said Nick Martin, a spokesman for Coca-Cola of Northern New England. The soda is produced at a facility in Londonderry, N.H., and that facility will remain the exclusive manufacturer.

"If I had to look into my crystal ball, it will primarily remain a regional brand," Martin said. "It just goes to show you that there's a tremendously loyal following to this product."

Moxie is most closely associated with the state of Maine, where it is the subject of the annual Moxie Festival in Lisbon, a river town of 8,800. The drink is also widely used as a mixer in New England, where it's used to make "Moxie cocktails."

Moxie states on its website that the drink was patented in 1885 as "Moxie Nerve Food," and it was the first bottled carbonated beverage made in America. It was once the subject of "wild curative claims," but would grow to become a popular soft drink in the coming decades, the website states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to Maria

    Report: Nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico linked to Maria

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-08-28 16:20:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:01:48 GMT
    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

    An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

  • Shooting suspect was able to buy guns despite mental illness

    Shooting suspect was able to buy guns despite mental illness

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-08-28 05:34:27 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:01:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). Jacksonville police officers guard an area Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, near the scene of a fatal shooting at The Jacksonville Landing on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire at a video game tournament killing multiple peo...(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jacksonville police officers guard an area Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, near the scene of a fatal shooting at The Jacksonville Landing on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire at a video game tournament killing multiple peo...
    Divorce filings from the parents of the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament say that as an adolescent he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities.More >>
    Divorce filings from the parents of the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament say that as an adolescent he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities.More >>

  • Toxic pesticides found at most illegal California pot farms

    Toxic pesticides found at most illegal California pot farms

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-08-28 17:50:27 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-08-28 19:00:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Federal and state officials on Tuesday...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Federal and state officials on Tuesday...
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding powerful and potentially lethal pesticides at nine of every 10 illegal marijuana farms in California this year.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding powerful and potentially lethal pesticides at nine of every 10 illegal marijuana farms in California this year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly