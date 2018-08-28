Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene of the fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.

(Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo Marcos Contreras, 15, and his sister Amber Ayala, look at photos of their siblings that were killed in a fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multipl...

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Marcos Contreras, left, hugs another person near wood crosses at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago.

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). This Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo shows damaged buildings at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago.

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine children who died in a weekend apartment fire and another who remains in critical condition were overcome by smoke as they slept and never awoke to make an escape.

Larry Langford says firefighters found the bodies of 10 juveniles scattered about the apartment where they had been having a sleepover. He says the fire department mistakenly initially believed that two of the victims were adults.

He says there's no indication that any of them were trying to flee when the fire started before dawn on Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started on a rear porch. Langford has said the lack of any working smoke detectors turned the fire deadly.

