Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.
(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). This Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo shows damaged buildings at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). This Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo shows damaged buildings at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago.
(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Marcos Contreras, left, hugs another person near wood crosses at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Marcos Contreras, left, hugs another person near wood crosses at the scene of a fatal fire that killed several people including multiple children in Chicago.
(Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo Marcos Contreras, 15, and his sister Amber Ayala, look at photos of their siblings that were killed in a fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multipl... (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo Marcos Contreras, 15, and his sister Amber Ayala, look at photos of their siblings that were killed in a fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multipl...
(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene of the fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene of the fire in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine children who died in a weekend apartment fire and another who remains in critical condition were overcome by smoke as they slept and never awoke to make an escape.

Larry Langford says firefighters found the bodies of 10 juveniles scattered about the apartment where they had been having a sleepover. He says the fire department mistakenly initially believed that two of the victims were adults.

He says there's no indication that any of them were trying to flee when the fire started before dawn on Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started on a rear porch. Langford has said the lack of any working smoke detectors turned the fire deadly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • In Jamestown, a reckoning over American slavery's beginnings

    In Jamestown, a reckoning over American slavery's beginnings

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-28 15:22:32 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-08-28 15:50:06 GMT
    Plans are underway to recognize the arrival of enslaved Africans to English-controlled North America in 1619.More >>
    Plans are underway to recognize the arrival of enslaved Africans to English-controlled North America in 1619.More >>

  • Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

    Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-08-28 14:15:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-28 15:49:48 GMT
    (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Amber Ayala, who lost siblings in a fatal fire, hugs a wooden cross at the scene in Chicago. Several people were killed in the fire including multiple children.
    A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine children who died in a weekend apartment fire and another who remains in critical condition were overcome by smoke as they slept and never awoke to make...More >>
    A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine children who died in a weekend apartment fire and another who remains in critical condition were overcome by smoke as they slept and never awoke to make an escape.More >>

  • At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates at a time of many

    At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates at a time of many

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-08-28 15:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-28 15:48:21 GMT
    (Martha Kavanaugh via AP). In this circa 1992 photo provided by Jim Brochin and made by Martha Kavanaugh, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, front row far right, poses with Yale University Law School classmates at Kavanaugh's parents' home in St. M...(Martha Kavanaugh via AP). In this circa 1992 photo provided by Jim Brochin and made by Martha Kavanaugh, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, front row far right, poses with Yale University Law School classmates at Kavanaugh's parents' home in St. M...
    At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates on a campus that was going through many of them.More >>
    At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates on a campus that was going through many of them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly