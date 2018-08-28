Poland announces new contribution plan for pensions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's government unveiled Tuesday details of a voluntary pension program intended to encourage many Poles to start saving and to protect low-earners from post-retirement poverty.
Under the program, employees, employers and the government will regularly contribute small amounts into individual accounts.
The program, which is aimed at some 11.5 million people on job contracts who have little or no savings and is due to be launched next year, is intended to ease the pressure on the state-run retirement system, which is considered to be insufficient to meet future requirements.
The program is the latest social policy change by the ruling Law and Justice Party that has earned it significant support among low-earners. Government statistics show 75 percent of Poland's 38 million-population have no savings at all. Earnings in Poland are among the lowest in the EU.
Other measures such as increased allowances for children and the provision of some education costs have won the party support, and helped it fend off criticism from the European Union over many of its policies, not least changes to the justice system.
"Our social programs are intended to react to great shortages and problems of everyday life, but we are also offering proposals for many years ahead," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
The pensions announcement comes less than two months ahead of crucial local elections in which the ruling party is aiming to strengthen its hold on power.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>