Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for evangelical leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising to address what he says is the "very serious situation" of social media companies "suppressing" conservative voices and "hiding information" and good news.

Trump has made similar complaints recently, but he targeted Google on Tuesday. Trump said in a pre-dawn tweet that included a typo that a search for "Trump News" on Google "shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD."

He adds, "Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?"

Trump also claimed without evidence that 96 percent of the "Trump News" search results are from "National Left-Wing Media."

He says this "very serious situation-will be addressed!"

Mountain View, California-based Google had no immediate comment.

