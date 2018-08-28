UK PM Theresa May starts 3-nation African tour in Cape Town - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK PM Theresa May starts 3-nation African tour in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has started a three-nation visit to Africa in Cape Town, where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In an effort to strengthen Britain's economic relations with Africa, ahead of the U.K.'s departure from the European Union in March 2019, May will be visiting three of Africa's largest economies, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Arriving in a rainy Cape Town on Tuesday morning, May came with Britain's trade minister and a delegation of 29 business leaders. May's trip is to highlight her aim to significantly increase Britain's investment and trade in Africa.

May's trip is the first working visit by a British leader to South Africa since 2011.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Monday, August 27 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-08-27 18:06:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:34:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>

  • Official: Fireworks, cigarettes may have caused deadly blaze

    Official: Fireworks, cigarettes may have caused deadly blaze

    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-08-26 13:29:43 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:17:52 GMT
    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children. (Source: Pixabay)Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children. (Source: Pixabay)

    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

    More >>

    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

    More >>

  • Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:36:52 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:17:24 GMT
    (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the...More >>
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the local Hispanic community.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly