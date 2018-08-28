Asian stock mostly rise on US, Mexico preliminary trade deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian stock mostly rise on US, Mexico preliminary trade deal

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on rep... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on rep...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a N...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on rep... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on rep...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after the White House said it reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing a North American free-trade deal.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished at 22,813.47, up 0.1 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6 percent to 6,304.70. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1 percent to 2,302.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was virtually unchanged, inching down less than 0.1 percent to 28,257.12, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 percent to 2,772.66, adjusting from gains the previous day.

TRADE DEAL: Asian economies generally benefit from trade deals that will encourage exports to the U.S. The Nasdaq composite index topped 8,000 for the first time after the NAFTA news, although the trade deal isn't final. The U.S. still needs to reach an understanding with Canada, the third party in the accord.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index climbed 22.05 points, or 0.8 percent, on Monday to 2,896.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 259.29 points, or 1 percent, to 26,049.64. The Nasdaq composite gained 71.92 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,017.90. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,728.41.

THE QUOTE: "Risk sentiment continues to improve with U.S. markets bolstered by the progress in the latest NAFTA progress, set to inspire Asian market higher into the session," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

TOYOTA GAINS: Toyota Motor Corp. shares got a perk from the NAFTA news as the top Japanese automaker benefits from free trade. The manufacturer was also boosted by its announcement that it was investing $500 million in ride-hailing service Uber and will partner with Uber to build self-driving cars. Toyota was trading up nearly 2 percent in the morning session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but settled at 0.9 percent higher in the afternoon.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $68.76 a barrel. It edged up 0.2 percent to $68.87 a barrel in the New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 9 cents to $76.12 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.21 yen from 111.19 late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1677 from $1.1611.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can't be posted online

    Monday, August 27 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-08-27 18:06:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:34:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, file). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the...
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.More >>

  • Official: Fireworks, cigarettes may have caused deadly blaze

    Official: Fireworks, cigarettes may have caused deadly blaze

    Sunday, August 26 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-08-26 13:29:43 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:17:52 GMT
    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children. (Source: Pixabay)Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children. (Source: Pixabay)

    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

    More >>

    Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

    More >>

  • Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:36:52 GMT
    Tuesday, August 28 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-08-28 07:17:24 GMT
    (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the...More >>
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the local Hispanic community.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly