Former LSU band director resigns after being placed on leave from job in Florida

King was placed on administrative leave from his role in August. At that time, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received complaints about King and were investigating, but did not specify the nature of those complaints. The sheriff’s office also did not confirm whether or not the complaints filed are connected to the reason he was placed on leave. On Friday, Thomas told WAFB that, per procedure, details would not be released about the school district’s investigation until ten days after the resignation.