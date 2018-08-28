Former LSU band director resigns after being placed on leave from job in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WAFB) - Officials for the Escambia County School District confirmed to WAFB Friday, October 5 that former LSU band director, Roy King, has resigned from his role as band director at J.M. Tate High School in Florida after being placed on administrative leave in late August. Malcolm Thomas, superintendent for the Escambia County School District, confirmed on King submitted his resignation Wednesday, October 3.
King was placed on administrative leave from his role in August. At that time, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received complaints about King and were investigating, but did not specify the nature of those complaints. The sheriff’s office also did not confirm whether or not the complaints filed are connected to the reason he was placed on leave. On Friday, Thomas told WAFB that, per procedure, details would not be released about the school district’s investigation until ten days after the resignation.
King was the director of the Golden Band from Tiger Land from 2010 to April of 2016, when he was fired by the university. A spokesperson with LSU stated King was fired for reasons based on a four month long investigation that indicated he had failed to adhere to various policies, procedures, and financial safeguards meant to protect the school and the band. Among the alleged violations, King was accused of awarding scholarships to various members of the Golden Girls and the Color Guard without authorization.
King later filed a lawsuit against the school, which ended with a financial settlement.
King became director of The Showband at J.M. Tate High in 2017.
