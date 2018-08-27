United Airlines flight evacuated after blown tires in Denver - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

United Airlines flight evacuated after blown tires in Denver

DENVER (AP) - Passengers and crew on a United Airlines flight were bused to a concourse at Denver International Airport because of two blown tires.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening. United released a statement saying the tires on the Boeing 737 flattened after landing, and the airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

The plane stopped on the taxiway, and the 165 people on board were loaded onto buses.

No injuries were reported.

