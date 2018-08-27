Melania Trump helps plant baby Eisenhower oak at White House

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President James Monroe's fifth generation grandson Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., and President Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower, participate in a preside...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, President James Monroe's fifth generation grandson Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., first lady Melania Trump, and President Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower, participate in a presidential tree plan...

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Calling it a "very special day," Melania Trump helped plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era tree on the south grounds of the White House.

The White House says the 12- to 14-foot sapling came from the original Eisenhower oak near an East Wing garden created by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. It replaces a tree that groundskeepers removed after it was felled during a violent windstorm in March.

The first lady was joined Monday by Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., a fifth-generation grandson of President James Monroe.

The White House says the planting was done in conjunction with the White House Historical Association's Presidential Sites Summit. The summit is a days-long gathering in Washington that draws many descendants of past presidents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.