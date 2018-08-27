Kushner Cos. fined $210K by New York for false documents - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kushner Cos. fined $210K by New York for false documents

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, listen as United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer talks with President Donald Trump about a trade "understanding" between the Unit... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, listen as United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer talks with President Donald Trump about a trade "understanding" between the Unit...

By BERNARD CONDON
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Kushner family real estate company has been fined $210,000 by New York City regulators following an Associated Press investigation that showed it routinely filed false documents with the city claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings when it, in fact, had hundreds.

The city buildings department on Monday fined the Kushner Cos. for filing 42 false applications for construction work on more than a dozen buildings when presidential adviser Jared Kushner ran the business.

The false documents allowed the company to escape extra scrutiny during construction that watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative has said led to harassment of low-paying, rent-regulated tenants to get them to leave.

The Kushner Cos. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

