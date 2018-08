Venezuelan migrants accept government offer for flight home

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). Venezuelan migrants wait outside their country's embassy for a bus that will transport them to the airport, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The Venezuelans are being flown to Caracas on a flight financed by the government...

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). Venezuelan migrants wait outside their country’s embassy for a bus that will transport them to the airport, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The Venezuelans are being flown to Caracas on a flight financed by the government...

LIMA, Peru (AP) - Nearly one hundred Venezuelan migrants in Peru are making an unexpected journey back home after fleeing their nation's economic and humanitarian crisis.

Several dozen Venezuelans will board a flight from the Peruvian capital of Lima to the city of Caracas on Monday afternoon.

In interviews with The Associated Press, several said they had difficulty finding jobs as migrants and ultimately decided to take up the Venezuelan government's offer to provide them a free trip home.

The United Nations estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as their nation slides into a crisis considered worse than the Great Depression.

Tensions have risen in many of the South American cities where they are now arriving.

Nonetheless, the vast majority believe they are better off abroad.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.