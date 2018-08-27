Disney offers 46-percent raises, could use more part-timers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Disney offers 46-percent raises, could use more part-timers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The proposed contract Walt Disney World's unionized workers will vote on next week would increase the starting minimum wage by at least 46 percent over three years to $15 an hour, while enabling Disney to use more part-time workers and require new workers to stay in their positions longer before transferring.

The new details emerged Monday about the proposal, which would raise wages for existing workers by at least $4.75 an hour over three years. The contract ends in 2022.

The deal covers more than half the Florida resort's 70,000 workers. It was reached late last week after about a year of negotiations.

If the contract is ratified, Florida workers each will receive a $1,000 bonus that Disney had paid to other workers following last year's tax cut by Congress.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

