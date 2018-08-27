Ex-Fiat Chrysler exec gets 5 ½ years in union bribery case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Fiat Chrysler exec gets 5 ½ years in union bribery case

DETROIT (AP) - A former Fiat Chrysler executive was sentenced to 5 ½ years in federal prison Monday in a scheme to curry favor with union officials by showering them with cash and gifts.

Former head of labor relations Alphons Iacobelli admitted that he turned the budget of a company-sponsored training center into a slush fund. He's the highest-ranking company official sentenced thus far in a federal probe that includes training centers at General Motors and Ford.

Prosecutors have said in court documents that the goal was to get benefits and concessions for Fiat Chrysler in the negotiation and execution of contracts between the company and the United Auto Workers.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported that Iacobelli, 59, apologized, accepted responsibility and pledged cooperation in the probe before U.S. District Judge Paul Borman.

Iacobelli pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy and tax crimes in a scheme worth more than $1.5 million.

He told the court at the time that a key beneficiary was General Holiefield, a UAW vice president who was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler. A $262,000 mortgage on Holiefield's suburban Detroit home was paid off in 2014 with a check from the training center.

Iacobelli allegedly failed to report $861,000 in money taken from the training center in 2014. He allegedly bought himself a Ferrari, jeweled pens and an outdoor kitchen and pool for his home in suburban Detroit.

Holiefield died in 2015, but his wife, Monica Morgan, was charged in the case.

In a statement Monday the union denied any link between the payments and contract negotiations.

"There are many layers of checks and balances in our contract negotiations and ratification, including membership voting," the statement said.

The government said the money spent by Iacobelli came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler made annual payments of $13 million to $28 million to the center from 2009 to 2014. Iacobelli and Holiefield were co-chairmen.

The case has led to seven convictions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Foxconn giving $100 million to UW-Madison for partnership

    Foxconn giving $100 million to UW-Madison for partnership

    Monday, August 27 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-08-27 17:21:43 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-08-27 17:46:14 GMT
    Foxconn Technology Group says it will invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is one of the largest gifts in the school's history.More >>
    Foxconn Technology Group says it will invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is one of the largest gifts in the school's history.More >>

  • Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Tibbetts' father: Hispanic locals 'Iowans with better food'

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-08-27 16:36:52 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-08-27 17:46:13 GMT
    (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP). People leave Mollie Tibbetts' funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Aut...
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the...More >>
    The killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has prompted criticism of the nation's immigration system because the man charged in her death is Mexican. But the victim's father told mourners he's been embraced by the local Hispanic community.More >>

  • Security for stadiums, malls get US approval. But not hotels

    Security for stadiums, malls get US approval. But not hotels

    Monday, August 27 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-08-27 13:42:44 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-08-27 17:45:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows of a room are broken after a high-stakes gambler opened fire on a concert below in a mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Stadiums, corporate ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows of a room are broken after a high-stakes gambler opened fire on a concert below in a mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Stadiums, corporate ...
    Hotels not among facilities that have earned U.S. liability protections after strengthening their security since 9/11.More >>
    Hotels not among facilities that have earned U.S. liability protections after strengthening their security since 9/11.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly