Turkish lira weakens as markets reopen at end of holiday

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - The Turkish currency has again weakened against the dollar, as Turkey's markets resumed trading after a week-long religious holiday.
The Turkish lira was down some 3.5 percent on Monday, trading at around 6.22 against the dollar.
The currency has seen a sharp fall in value this year amid investor concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and an on-going diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.
The United States has slapped sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the continued detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on certain U.S. imports.
The pastor is accused of espionage and terror-related charges and faces a maximum 35 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.More >>
Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.More >>
Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.More >>
Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.More >>
A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.More >>
A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.More >>
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died at age 91.More >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her yearsMore >>
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her yearsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residentsMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Mexican man charged in slaying of Iowa college student worked on dairy farm under a false nameMore >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>
Abdul "Duke" Fakir stopped going to funerals in recent years because he's lost so many close friends, but he says he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects to his "Baby Sis."More >>