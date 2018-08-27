Hundreds of shipyard workers protest in Croatia capital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds of shipyard workers protest in Croatia capital

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Hundreds of workers from two major shipyards on Monday protested in the Croatian capital of Zagreb over unpaid wages and working conditions.

As a union delegation met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the workers shouted "out with the management" and blew whistles in front of the government headquarters.

Earlier Monday, protesting workers left a dirty diaper in front of the government building to underscore their message against the management of Uljanik Group.

The workers agreed to disperse after the government promised to help find solutions for the problems in the company.

"We are partially content," said Dino Sverko, a union leader.

The workers had traveled to Zagreb from the northern Adriatic Sea ports of Pula and Rijeka. They have been demanding their unpaid wages for the past two months and are urging the government to back a reorganization of the loss-making firm, which comprises the Uljanik and May 3rd shipyards and an equipment factory. It employs several thousand workers.

