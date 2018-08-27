France's Macron urges Europe to take charge of own defense

By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Monday for Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense, saying the continent's security shouldn't rely so much on the United States and could even include discussions with Russia.
In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris, Macron said "Europe cannot rely on the United States only for its security. It's up to us to meet our responsibilities and guarantee our security, and therefore European sovereignty."
He said discussions on defense cooperation should be extended to all European countries and Russia, on condition that progress is made with Moscow on putting an end to the fighting in eastern Ukraine between the government and Russia-backed separatists.
Macron's vision included a more united front on at least half a dozen security topics and comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated demands for Europe to become more self-sufficient in its defense.
"This reinforced solidarity will imply a revision of the European architecture of defense and security: by initiating a renewed dialogue on cybersecurity, chemical weapons, conventional weaponry, territorial conflicts, space security, the protection of the polar zones, in particular with Russia," Macron said.
With the exceptions of fellow NATO members France and Britain, the European allies have lived under the nuclear umbrella of the United States since World War II.
That NATO alliance with the U.S. is especially important to countries like Poland and the Baltic states, which had long been under the thumb of Moscow before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
At a NATO summit last month in Brussels, Trump put more pressure on European countries, asking them to increase their defense spending to at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product - a NATO goal that many members, including Germany, do not yet meet. Germany is, however, increasing its military spending to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2025.
Macron's speech on Monday aimed to set the roadmap of French diplomacy for the next year.
Since his election in May 2017, the 40-year-old French leader has called for a more integrated European Union as a whole, with a common European defense budget and security doctrine.
In November, EU countries officially launched a new era in defense cooperation with a program of joint military investment and project development aimed at helping the EU confront its security challenges. Twenty-three of the EU's 28 member nations signed up to the process, known as permanent structured cooperation, or PESCO.
Britain, which is leaving the EU in March 2019, and Denmark, which has a defense opt-out, were among those not taking part.
France, meanwhile, is also pushing for the full implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement that France and Germany backed to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which has killed at least 10,000 people since 2014.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.More >>
Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.More >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanMore >>