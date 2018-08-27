UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK's May to visit Africa to boost post-Brexit fortunes

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Africa on a trade mission aimed at boosting the U.K.'s post-Brexit fortunes.

May will visit Cape Town in South Africa on Tuesday, where she will give a speech on trade and how British private sector investment can be brought into Africa. She will visit Nigeria and Kenya later in the week.

May will be accompanied by a 29-strong business delegation on the trip, which aims to "deepen and strengthen" Britain's global partnerships as it prepares to leave the European Union next year.

Security issues will also be on the agenda. May is expected to discuss threats such as Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

