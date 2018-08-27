Western Balkan PMs talk on next European integration steps

DURRES, Albania (AP) - Prime ministers of the Western Balkan countries have gathered at an informal meeting at the Albanian western port city of Durres to discuss regional issues.
The main topic of Monday's one-day meeting is "regional economic integration," including discussions about developing a joint vision for aligning with the European Union, the implementation of a regional economic zone and other issues.
Prime ministers of Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have not come and have sent senior officials.
Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina are at different stages in the process of joining the EU.
A similar meeting was held last year at the same place.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is expected to attend.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
