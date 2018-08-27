Trade cease-fire with Trump boosts German business optimism - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trade cease-fire with Trump boosts German business optimism

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - The trade cease-fire between the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump boosted optimism among German business executives heavily dependent on trade for their profits, a closely watched economic index showed Monday.

The Ifo institute index rose to 103.8 points from 101.7 in July. The result was better than the 101.8 expected by market analysts.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Monday that "aside from a strong domestic economy the cease-fire in the trade conflict with the U.S. contributed to the better mood."

Trump had threatened to impose new tariffs, or import taxes, including on new cars and car parts. That raised fears of a cycle of retaliation that could hurt trade and growth. But Trump agreed to hold off after talks with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, gets much of its growth from exports. Its strength is one reason the European Central Bank remains confident it can end its bond-purchase stimulus program at the end of the year. The monetary stimulus involves the central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro purchasing government and corporate bonds from banks with newly printed money, a step which is aimed at increasing credit, growth and inflation.

Fuest said in a statement that the August reading was consistent with third-quarter growth of 0.5 percent quarter on quarter. That would match the 0.5 percent figure from the first quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:21:58 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-08-27 09:53:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

  • Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:13:33 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-08-27 09:52:44 GMT
    (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...(Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>

  • Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck

    Sunday, August 26 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-26 23:22:13 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-08-27 09:49:38 GMT
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    Authorities say a Tesla driver, who said he thought his car was in Autopilot mode, crashed into the back of a firetruck in San Jose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly