Nissan launches China-focused electric car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nissan launches China-focused electric car

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) - A Nissan electric sedan that is the first in a wave of dozens of planned lower-cost electric models being developed by global auto brands for China has rolled off an assembly line.

The Sylphy Zero Emission started production Monday at a factory operated by Nissan Motor Co. and a Chinese partner, Dongfeng Motor Group.

Automakers including General Motors and Volkswagen plan to release electric models designed for China starting this year. The government is pressing the industry to accelerate development of the technology.

Brands including Nissan, Tesla, GM and Audi sell imported electrics in China but their high price limits their appeal.

The Sylphy is based on Nissan's electric Leaf. The Sylphy costs 166,000 yuan ($25,850) after government subsidies, or just over half the sticker price of the Leaf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Holy nights: New Marriott rooms to get Bible, Book of Mormon

    Holy nights: New Marriott rooms to get Bible, Book of Mormon

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:08:06 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-27 05:07:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). The Book of Mormon is shown Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Salt Lake City. Sheraton, Westin and other Starwood hotels are finding their religion. Marriott International, which bought Starwood two years ago, has begun putting copies of ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). The Book of Mormon is shown Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Salt Lake City. Sheraton, Westin and other Starwood hotels are finding their religion. Marriott International, which bought Starwood two years ago, has begun putting copies of ...
    Marriott is delivering Bibles and Books of Mormon to 300,000 former Starwood hotel rooms.More >>
    Marriott is delivering Bibles and Books of Mormon to 300,000 former Starwood hotel rooms.More >>

  • 'Private' mess: Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse

    'Private' mess: Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse

    Saturday, August 25 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-08-25 18:41:30 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-27 05:07:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. Tesla Inc. will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said Fr...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. Tesla Inc. will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said Fr...
    After scrapping plans to take Tesla private, CEO Elon Musk's credibility has gone from bad to worse.More >>
    After scrapping plans to take Tesla private, CEO Elon Musk's credibility has gone from bad to worse.More >>

  • Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:13:33 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-27 05:07:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stand outside the family home, in Baltimore, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, of the suspect in a mass shooting earlier in the day in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stand outside the family home, in Baltimore, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, of the suspect in a mass shooting earlier in the day in Jacksonville, Fla.
    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.More >>
    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly