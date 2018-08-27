Global stocks push higher after Fed's Powell reassures - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global stocks push higher after Fed's Powell reassures

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Asian stocks are rising as a dovish speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and all-time highs o... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Asian stocks are rising as a dovish speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and all-time highs o...
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People stand in front of an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Asian stocks are rising as a dovish speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and all-... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People stand in front of an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Asian stocks are rising as a dovish speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and all-...

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Global markets rose on Monday as fairly dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped reassure investors that the central bank is not planning to accelerate its interest rate increases next year.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.5 percent to 12,456 while the CAC 40 in France was 0.4 percent higher at 5,454. British markets were closed for a summer bank holiday. Major U.S. indexes were set to open higher with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures up 0.3 percent. On Friday, the S&P closed at an all-time high, with sentiment boosted by a string of solid corporate earnings.

DOVISH FED: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sketched a positive picture of the U.S. economy on Friday and said the Fed's incremental approach to raising rates has so far succeeded. "The economy is strong. Inflation is near our 2 percent objective, and most people who want a job are finding one. We are setting policy to do what monetary policy can do to support continued growth, a strong labor market and inflation near 2 percent," Powell said, at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The chairman's measured tone about the economy and his message that the Fed plans to stick with a gradual pace of rate hikes appeared to sit well with investors.

ANALYST TAKE: The message from Wyoming wasn't unexpected but it does help risk assets," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.

TRADE TENSIONS: Trade issues also remain at the forefront of investors' attention. The United States and China have imposed 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods including automobiles, factory equipment and other goods. Last Thursday, U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of meetings without breaking a deadlock over trade that has unnerved financial markets and disrupted global commerce. Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said the delegations exchanged views on achieving a balanced economic relationship, without mentioning further talks. China's Commerce Ministry said the talks were constructive and the sides would maintain contact, but didn't give details.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.9 percent to 22,799.64 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 percent to 2,299.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.2 percent to 28,271.27. The Shanghai Composite rebounded 1.9 percent to 2,780.90. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent to 6,268.87. Taiwan's benchmark rose and Southeast Asian indexes were mostly higher.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 2 cents to $68.70 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, also fell 2 cents to trade at $75.80 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The euro was steady at $1.1627 while the dollar fell 0.2 percent to 111.01 yen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • States reconsider confidential deals in workplace harassment

    States reconsider confidential deals in workplace harassment

    Sunday, August 26 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-08-27 02:51:32 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-08-27 12:47:50 GMT
    (Ryan Mercer /The Burlington Free Press via AP). This June 4, 2018 photo shows Lisa Senecal in Burlington, Vt., co-founder of The Maren Group that consults businesses on handling issues including sexual harassment. Senecal was an advocate for legislati...(Ryan Mercer /The Burlington Free Press via AP). This June 4, 2018 photo shows Lisa Senecal in Burlington, Vt., co-founder of The Maren Group that consults businesses on handling issues including sexual harassment. Senecal was an advocate for legislati...

    Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.

    More >>

    Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.

    More >>

  • Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:21:58 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-08-27 12:33:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at ...

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

    Experts say the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm in newborns whose mothers smoke pot and breastfeed.

    More >>

  • Shooting at esports event raises calls for more security

    Shooting at esports event raises calls for more security

    Monday, August 27 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-08-27 04:13:33 GMT
    Monday, August 27 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-08-27 12:33:02 GMT
    (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...(Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online vid...

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>

    A shooting in Florida that left three dead, including the shooter, prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly