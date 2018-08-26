UK coast guard searches for 2 missing fishermen in North Sea - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK coast guard searches for 2 missing fishermen in North Sea

LONDON (AP) - British coastguards are searching for two missing fishermen in the North Sea after three others from their capsized boat were rescued by a passing cruise ship.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says the search operation was suspended during the night but resumed Sunday morning, with helicopters and two lifeboats looking for the missing men.

It said the men's fishing boat sank 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Great Yarmouth, on England's eastern coast. Three other fishermen had been floating in a life raft for four hours before the Pacific Princess cruise ship, which was cruising around the British Isles, spotted them late Saturday and rescued them.

The agency said the three rescued men, all foreign citizens, arrived in Dover on Sunday and will be returned home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>

  • Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:33:51 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>

  • War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

    Saturday, August 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-08-26 00:43:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug...
    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died.More >>
    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly