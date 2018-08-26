France lowers its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.7 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

France lowers its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.7 percent

PARIS (AP) - France's prime minister says the government has lowered its economic growth forecast for next year and unveiled plans to cut public spending.

In an interview Sunday with Le Journal du Dimanche, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government will base its 2019 budget on an estimated growth of 1.7 percent, down from 1.9 percent previously expected.

He said France is still committed to be in line with European Union rules regarding public deficits.

Philippe explained some measures included in the 2019 budget, which is to be formally presented at the end of September. He said pensions and family and housing benefits will not be pegged to inflation anymore -meaning they will increase at a more moderate pace.

The French government will also cut 4,500 public service jobs next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>

  • Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:33:51 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>

  • War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

    Saturday, August 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-08-26 00:43:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-08-26 12:27:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug...
    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died.More >>
    War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly