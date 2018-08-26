China ride-hailing giant Didi halts carpooling after killing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China ride-hailing giant Didi halts carpooling after killing

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing says it has fired two executives and will suspend its carpooling service nationwide from Monday after a woman was raped and killed by a driver in eastern China.

The company said in a statement Sunday that it will halt its "shunfeng" carpooling service at midnight. Carpooling is one of several ride-hailing services on Didi's platform.

The move comes as the country's largest online ride-hailing platform scrambles to address public safety concerns.

Police in the city of Yueqing in Zhejiang province say they arrested a Didi driver who admitted raping and killing a 20-year-old woman on Friday. The victim had been using the carpooling service.

Didi Chuxing says it has fired the general manager of the carpooling service and a vice-president for client services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Storm drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:33:51 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:53:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>
    Hawaii emerged from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands, but the damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.More >>

  • Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:51:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>

  • Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Saturday, August 25 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-25 20:11:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:50:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses.More >>
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly