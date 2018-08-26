The Latest: Presidents, lawmakers laud McCain as patriot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Presidents, lawmakers laud McCain as patriot

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). With a police escort, a procession follows the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain along Interstate 17 on the way to Phoenix, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). With a police escort, a procession follows the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain along Interstate 17 on the way to Phoenix, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Dozens line Interstate 17 as they wait for the procession with the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Dozens line Interstate 17 as they wait for the procession with the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Anthem, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Joe Gruber, of Anthem, Ariz., holds an American flag at an overpass along Interstate 17 as he and dozens of others wait for the procession with the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018,... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Joe Gruber, of Anthem, Ariz., holds an American flag at an overpass along Interstate 17 as he and dozens of others wait for the procession with the hearse carrying the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018,...
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the ... (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the death of Sen. John McCain (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Sen. John McCain is being remembered for his service in war and in Congress by presidents and lawmakers. The longtime Arizona Republican died Saturday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

President Donald Trump has offered his "deepest sympathies and respect" to McCain's family.

The man who defeated McCain for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama, says they shared a fidelity to American ideals. McCain's opponent for the GOP nomination in 2000, George W. Bush, calls his former political rival a "man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."

McCain is expected to be honored in Arizona and Washington before being buried, likely this coming week, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland. Bush is among those expected to speak at McCain's funeral.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Social justice movement veterans help Poor People's Campaign

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:17:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People's Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the mov...
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>
    Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice.More >>

  • Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

    Saturday, August 25 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-25 20:11:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:16:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Okl...
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses.More >>
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses.More >>

  • 'Private' mess: Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse

    'Private' mess: Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse

    Saturday, August 25 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-08-25 18:41:30 GMT
    Sunday, August 26 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-08-26 05:16:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. Tesla Inc. will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said Fr...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. Tesla Inc. will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said Fr...
    After scrapping plans to take Tesla private, CEO Elon Musk's credibility has gone from bad to worse.More >>
    After scrapping plans to take Tesla private, CEO Elon Musk's credibility has gone from bad to worse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly