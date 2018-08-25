The Latest: McCain dies at 81 after battle with brain cancer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: McCain dies at 81 after battle with brain cancer

(AP Foto/Charles Dharapak, archivo). ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 29 de enero de 2008, el senador John McCain, republicabo por Arizona, celebra en Miami su triunfo en las elecciones primarias de Florida. McCain, cuya carrera política de 35 años l... (AP Foto/Charles Dharapak, archivo). ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 29 de enero de 2008, el senador John McCain, republicabo por Arizona, celebra en Miami su triunfo en las elecciones primarias de Florida. McCain, cuya carrera política de 35 años l...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

