Oklahoma awards first medical marijuana patient licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health started awarding medical marijuana patient licenses on Saturday.

The online application system went live at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.OMMA.ok.gov for all potential medical marijuana patients, growers, dispensaries and caregivers. The department had received 569 patient applications by noon, according to spokesman Tony Sellars.

Officials awarded 23 licenses to patients Saturday to test the approval process and will resume approving applications Monday, Sellers said.

The agency had received two caregiver, 122 dispensary, 194 grower and 42 processor applications by noon, Sellers said.

He said the application process has been running smoothly except for a minor glitch for some Yahoo and iCloud email users. Some applicants using those email services may not be receiving a courtesy confirmation email, though Sellars said the company that provided the application system is working to resolve the issue.

The applications must be made online and cannot be submitted at state or county health offices. Residents needing computer access are encouraged to visit a public library or ask a friend or relative for access.

In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis in Oklahoma.

