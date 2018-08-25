Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter the U.S.-Mexico relationship "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!"

He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS' mahn-WEHL' LOH'-pez OH'-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

