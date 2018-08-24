Officers disciplined for leak of video showing mayor's son - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officers disciplined for leak of video showing mayor's son

DENVER (AP) - Two police officers received a brief unpaid suspension for leaking body camera footage showing the son of Denver's mayor cursing at another officer and threatening to get him fired during a traffic stop, according to police disciplinary records.

Aurora Officers Paul Timmons and Judy Gurley-Lutkin were each suspended for 10 hours without pay, The Denver Post reported Friday.

Neither of the suspended officers was involved in the March 23 stop. A disciplinary order says Timmons used his cellphone to take a recording of the original body camera footage and shared it with Gurley-Lutkin.

"The cellphone video was eventually provided to a local news station without the consent of the chief's office or the media relations unit," the Aug. 6 disciplinary order obtained by the newspaper stated.

KMGH-TV in May obtained the video, showing 22-year-old Jordan Hancock arguing with the Aurora police officer who ticketed him for driving 65 mph in a 40 mph (105 kph in a 64 kph) zone.

After Hancock says his dad, Michael, is the mayor, the unidentified officer responds: "Mayor of what? Of Denver? You're in Aurora."

Hancock paid a $250 fine and has apologized. After the video's release, Mayor Michael Hancock said he did not condone his son's actions during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

