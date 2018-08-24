Prince's family sues doctor who prescribed him pain pills - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prince's family sues doctor who prescribed him pain pills

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The family of the late rock star Prince is suing a doctor who prescribed pain pills for him, saying the doctor failed to treat him for opiate addiction and therefore bears responsibility for his death two years ago.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in April 2016. Authorities say Dr. Michael Schulenberg admitted prescribing oxycodone to Prince under his bodyguard's name to protect Prince's privacy, though Schulenberg has disputed that.

The lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court alleges that the doctor and other defendants had the opportunity and duty during the weeks before Prince's death to diagnose his opioid addiction and prevent his death, but failed to do so. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.

Schulenberg's attorney says they believe the lawsuit has no merit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

