Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump will help plant a sapling from an Eisenhower-era tree on the south grounds of the White House.

The White House says the sapling to be planted Monday afternoon comes from the original Eisenhower oak located near an East Wing garden created by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The sapling will replace a tree that was removed from the grounds earlier this year.

Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is expected to attend.

The White House says the planting is being done in conjunction with the White House Historical Association's Presidential Sites Summit. The four-day national gathering in Washington features leaders from more than 100 presidential sites nationwide, and draws many descendants of past presidents.

