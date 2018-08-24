Newborns' immune systems ramp up after birth

One sleepless night might tip the body's metabolism toward storing fat while depleting muscle, new research suggests.More >>
Surviving breast cancer is certainly its own reward, but a new study finds that many who do are saddled with thousands in out-of-pocket expenses for years.
One of every three American teens has not read a book just for the fun of it in a year, a new study finds.
Scientists say they're researching a way to destroy cancer cells that travel to other parts of the body.
Robots may hold the keys to social success for kids with autism.
Young athletes specializing in one sport may hope it's a ticket to an athletic scholarship in college, but a new analysis suggests the practice might also doom them to overuse injuries.
Radiation therapy for the most common childhood brain tumor can cause memory problems, new research suggests.
