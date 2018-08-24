Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States on Friday sanctioned three members of the Islamic State who were featured in a beheading video distributed by the group and accused of luring recruits in Southeast Asia.

The Treasury Department sanctions target Mohamad Rafi Udin, Mohammed Karim Yusop Faiz and Mohammad Reza Lahaman Kiram. The action freezes any interest they have in property within U.S. jurisdiction and blocks Americans from engaging in transactions with them. The U.N. Security Council sanctioned the same three on Thursday.

As of late last year, Udin was believed to be the most senior Malaysian IS leader in Syria. According to Treasury, Udin has been involved in militant activities since 1998. He was arrested and detained from 2003 to 2006 for fighting on behalf of Jemaah Islamiyah, a terror organization in Southeast Asia. He was sanctioned in 2005 for his suspected role in the Abu Sayyaf Group, a hardline militant group in southern Philippines.

Faiz, an Indonesian national, traveled to Syria to join IS in 2014. Before that, he was in prison in the Philippines for nine years on charges of illegal possession of explosives and weapons.

Kiram was a member of a Philippines-based militant group that has pledged alliance to IS. In June 2016, he appeared alongside Faiz and Udin in an IS propaganda video that showed them taking part in beheading three prisoners held by the militant group. Philippine police allege he was involved in a bus bombing in 2012 in Zamboanga, Philippines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:39 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:28 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

  • Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden denies groping allegation

    Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden denies groping allegation

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-24 16:22:36 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:26 GMT
    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>

    A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly