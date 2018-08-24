Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h... (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h...
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250... (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting that his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds for trips, clothing purchases and school tuition

Hunter in an interview with Fox News on Thursday after the couple pleaded not guilty to illegally using the campaign account for personal expenses said his campaign made mistakes and that his wife was his campaign manager.

Hunter had previously said a year ago that his campaign would stop paying his wife, Margaret, as the spending was investigated.

Hunter defended some of the spending, saying trips paid for with campaign funds were for fundraising

Hunter and his wife arrived and left separately from federal court to enter their pleas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    MGM opening Massachusetts casino with a flourish

    Friday, August 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-08-24 04:16:50 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:14:45 GMT
    (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.(Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>
    Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.More >>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:09:45 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:09:37 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly