Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden denies groping allegation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden denies groping allegation

A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. (Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was accused of grabbing a woman's behind and was arrested on Friday on a sex abuse charge but said the woman's allegation "does not reflect" who he is or the values he has.

Dr. Thomas Frieden was awaiting a court appearance on Friday in connection with what happened on Oct. 20, 2017, at his Brooklyn home, police said. The woman reported it in July, and he was taken into custody after an investigation.

The accuser, a 55-year-old woman who knew Frieden, told police that he grabbed her buttocks.

Frieden, who also is a former New York City health commissioner, is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

Frieden leads a global health initiative called Resolve to Save Lives.

"The allegation does not reflect Dr. Frieden's public or private behavior or his values over a lifetime of service to improve health around the world," said a statement issued on his behalf.

Frieden was a CDC disease investigator in 1990 when he was assigned to New York City and worked on a large outbreak of drug-resistant tuberculosis. He stayed, taking a job heading the city's tuberculosis control.

In 1996, he began working in India with the World Health Organization on tuberculosis control.

Frieden became New York City's health commissioner in 2002 and was known for his aggressive measures to attack chronic diseases. In 2003, New York banned smoking in almost all workplaces, a precedent-setting move that inspired other cities to do the same. In 2006, it became the first U.S. city to ban restaurants from using artificial trans fats and required hundreds of eateries to post calorie counts on their menus.

In 2009, President Barack Obama's administration picked Frieden to head the CDC. Frieden led U.S. public health efforts during a range of high-profile national and international health crises, including pandemic flu, Ebola and Zika.

Frieden was CDC director until January 2017, when he resigned as part of the turnover to President Donald Trump's administration.

In September 2017, Frieden announced he had moved back to New York City to head the $225 million Resolve to Save Lives initiative, housed at a nonprofit global health organization called Vital Strategies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:03 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:42 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:20 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly