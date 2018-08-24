Verizon: No internet speed restrictions for first responders - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Verizon: No internet speed restrictions for first responders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A nationwide telecommunications company that slowed internet service to firefighters as they battled the largest wildfire in California history says it has removed all speed cap restrictions for first responders on the West Coast.

Verizon Senior Vice President Mike Maiorana says the service restrictions were removed as of Thursday and include Hawaii, where emergency crews have rescued people from areas flooded by Hurricane Lane.

Maiorana says that from now on Verizon will lift restrictions and provide full network access to first responders during disasters.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department says in a lawsuit that Verizon slowed its internet communications at a Northern California wildfire command center three weeks ago.

California lawmakers are holding an informational hearing Friday at the state Capitol to discuss what happened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

